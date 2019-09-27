You can now use external storage devices with GarageBand for iOS

One of the eye-catching new features in iPadOS and iOS 13 is the option to use an external storage device with your iPad or iPhone, and the good news is that this is now supported by GarageBand for iOS.

It comes via the version 2.3.8 update, and means that you can access files from external hard drives, SD card readers and USB drives.

There’s also support for iOS 13’s Dark Mode, which might suit you if you like to do your music-making well into the night, and the audio fidelity of Apple Loops when making tempo and key changes is also said to have been improved.

Finally, there’s a new sound pack, Skyline Heat, which contains more than 350 hip-hop loops and six drum kits.