You can now get a cat on your Eurorack synth without actually needing a cat, all thanks to 2hp

Mog Voyager

Cats-on-synthesizers-in-space is no longer reserved for the upper classes, who can afford to jettison their feline friends aboard synth-starships into the vast nothingness. Thanks to the good folk at 2hp you can now enjoy those moggy mates on a Eurorack system, without worrying about your allergies, but the space bit is up to you.

The Cat module generates cat sounds, with what 2hp says an “unprecedented level of detail and alive-ness”. Although, it assures us that no cats were harmed in the making of the module – yeah right!

The Age control will affect the pitch of your kitten, from deep tones to high pitched caterwauling, while the Mood function selects the type of sound available in your average cat’s arsenal: purrs, miaows and hisses. And you won’t need to worry about your wailing puss being out of tune as the module features accurate v/oct tracking.

Cat is available now for $99 while stocks last, so you’d be wise to get in their quick. More information can be found on the 2hp website.

