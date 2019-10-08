You can now control IK Multimedia’s UNO Drum drum machine from your DAW or iPad

You may have bought IK Multimedia’s UNO Drum because you were sick of using software all the time, but if you want to give this hardware drum machine a more ‘in the box’ feel, there’s now a dedicated software editor that gives you control of it from your PC, Mac or iPad.
This runs standalone on all of these platforms and also as a plugin in desktop DAWs. It promises to integrate seamlessly with the UNO Drum, giving you real-time parameter control and two-way communication. You can load and edit presets or build kits and patterns, then transfer them to the hardware for ‘unplugged’ use.
You can download the UNO Drum Editor for free from the IK Multimedia website.
