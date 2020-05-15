Wolf Alice's Joff Oddie pays tribute to his guitar heroes Nick Drake and Davey Graham on new solo album

Wolf Alice co-founder Joff Oddie has never hidden his love of folk music, and the work of John Fahey especially, and his surprise debut solo album, To Mr Fahey, takes that even further. And it's all for a great cause.

All but the title track on the album is a folk pieces from artists Oddie admires including Nick Drake, Davey Graham and Merle Travis.

Joff Oddie's influences (Image credit: Chiaki Nozu / Getty) Joff Oddie: The 10 records that changed my life

There are also covers by The Band (Stage Fright), Elizabeth Cotten (Vestopol) and a contemporary choice with London band North Sea Radio Orchestra (Guitar Miniature).

You can hear the album below.

All proceeds from the album will be donated to the Trussell Trust, which runs a network of food banks across the UK. Oddie spent time at its Camden outpost working is a volunteer last year.

“Music is best when it’s connecting people and has a purpose," Oddie told The Face. "You know, you have an experience like working in a food bank and you think: ‘What the fuck am I doing with my life? What am I really contributing?

"The rather narrow set of skills I have at my disposal, how can I use them to change something that I experienced? How can I make something slightly better or raise awareness from just being a guitar player?’ So this is a very obvious way."

You can buy a CD copy of To Mr Fahey here or a digital copy at Amazon and Apple Music

Wolf Alice are currently working on their third album at an undisclosed location in mainland Europe.