Wolf Alice's Joff Oddie: the 10 records that changed my life

After landing the band Mercury, Brit and Grammy award nominations, plus sellout tours in the UK and USA, it's safe to say that Wolf Alice's debut, My Love Is Cool, is one of the great success stories of 2015.

Key to the band's addictive alt-rock formula is Jaguar-toting guitarist Joff Oddie's pedal-laden textures, which weave around frontwoman Ellie Rowsell's hook-heavy vocals and forge a sound that pays its dues to everything from 90s grunge to classic pop and 60s folk.

With that in mind, we were keen to find out what drives Oddie's songwriting and tonal craft, and he duly obliged, letting us in on the 10 records that changed his life.

Wolf Alice tour the UK and Ireland in March 2016 – full dates are below.

4 March - Mandela Hall - Belfast, UK

5 - Olympia - Dublin, Ireland

7 - Keele Uni Students Union - Stoke-on-Trent, UK

10 - Academy - Manchester, UK

11 - UEA - Norwich, UK

13 - Academy - Oxford, UK

14 - Pyramids - Portsmouth, UK

16 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, UK

17 - Barbican - York, UK

19 - Academy - Leeds, UK

21 - Leas Cliff Halls - Folkestone, UK

22 - The Dome - Brighton, UK

23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

24 - Great Hall - Cardiff, UK

27 - The Forum - London, UK