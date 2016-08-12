Rig tour: Wolf Alice

Joff: “I’ve had this since we started to go electric and started playing gigs as a band. It has different pots, different pickups and a Mastery bridge in there. Switches have been changed multiple times too. The switches are not the most durable things.

“It’s funny because I was working with a guitar tech called Tony Bateman and we were about to do Jools Holland and all of my switches were fucked. We’d been away for a long time and they were all kind of shagged out. He went down to a mate of his and picked some up. I said, who’s that? ‘Oh Brian May’. So these are stolen from Brian May - thank you Brian May.

Playing a Jag has definitely influenced me as a player. They’re very idiosyncratic guitars

“I use them a lot during the set. The pickups are Lollars. I’d used a Strat before with Lollars in and I’d heard good things about them too. I wasn’t really happy with the stock ones so I just had a bit of a gamble really. I like them. They’re a lot heavier output than the normal reissue pickups and the neck is a bit fatter.

“I bought this guitar second hand from a bloke in Wood Green and it was stock apart from having a Mustang bridge in. And that was kind of ok but it was still going all over the place. I bought the Mastery bridge in a guitar shop in Portland. I just whacked it in and they are incredible.

“I want to get the vibrato because it’s a lot more solid than this one. You can hear it squeaking. Even the tonal difference this bridge makes is something I wasn’t banking on. It adds a lot more clarity because it’s just a better connection; down into the wood. With the other bridges, even the tune-o-matics some people put in, you can end up with the strings all over the place. Because it’s offset, if one thing starts to go out, all the other strings will go.”

“Playing a Jag has definitely influenced me as a player. They’re very idiosyncratic guitars, there’s lot of things like playing behind the neck and the ridiculous vibrato arm. They are weird sounding, they’re not great for everything. Sometimes if you want a guitar to just sound like a guitar, the Jags aren’t the best places to go but if you want weird really sharp abrasive sounds they’re great.”