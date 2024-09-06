"The Hybrid Theory re-release and Papercuts release, he didn’t show up for anything": Mike Shinoda on why Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon isn’t returning for the band’s reunion

You might have heard - Linkin Park have reformed with singer Emily Armstrong filling the shoes of the late Chester Bennington. Simultaneously, though, the band also announced single, The Emptiness Machine (below), the arrival of a new album set for release 15 November, along with the news that founding drummer, Rob Bourdon will not be rejoining the band.

Instead, drummer Colin Brittain will take his place. Now, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has opened up on the reason for Bourdon’s departure. In an interview with Billboard, he explains,

“Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band. And we understood that – it was already apparent.

"He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The Hybrid Theory re-release and Papercuts release, he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”

As mentioned, Bourdon is succeeded by Colin Brittain, who plays drums on every track of From Zero. A producer and multi-instrumentalist, Brittain is best known for his work with 5 Seconds of Summer, Avicii, Papa Roach, All Time Low and Papa Roach and has previously released a collection of one-shot samples based on productions he’s worked on, via Drumforge.

“I had done sessions with Colin – I met him around 2021, when I got an invite to a session with a couple of different writers, and Colin was one of the guys in the room, and I immediately clicked with him.” says Shinoda.

“He’s playing drums in the live show, and drums are his first instrument, but he plays guitar and bass and keyboard, and he produces and mixes. We have a similar way of looking at music, of starting from scratch, and I really enjoyed working with him and bouncing ideas back-and-forth.

"I don’t know if any of [the songs from the previous project] are going to be released, but we had done something with Grandson, Bea Miller, Sueco – just getting in the room together to make stuff."

“And then when Linkin Park started making stuff, for whatever we were going to do, it was just like, ‘Oh, Colin. We’re making stuff. You should come over.’”

Linkin Park - From Zero is due for release 15 November. The band is embarking on a world tour in support of its release, for more information and dates, visit the Linkin Park website.