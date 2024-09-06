“We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energised new music we’ve made together”: Linkin Park reunite, livestream a show, announce live arena dates and a comeback album, and share the video for its first single

It has been a big 24 hours for Linkin Park. After posting a countdown teaser, the nu-metal institution officially announced that it was back with a new lineup, a new studio album, played a show – livestreaming it to an audience of nearly three million people – then announced a string of dates in September and shared the video for new single The Emptiness Machine.

That’s a lot of stuff to happen. Where do you start? The HR manoeuvres that reconfigure Linkin Park for 2024 and beyond is as good a place as any, with the band welcoming Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain to the fold, with Armstrong on lead vocals and Brittain taking Rob Bourdon’s position behind the drum set.

Then you have the new album. Slated for release on 15 November, it is titled From Zero, and is available to preorder now through Warner Records. Co-founder and guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Mike Shinoda says long-time fans will get the reference, because it is a title that takes the band full circle

“This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking,” he says. “Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future – embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”

Following the death of their lead vocalist, Chester Bennington in 2017, who should front the band was the biggest personnel issue facing the band. Shinoda would handle his share of the vocals but finding someone who would be comfortable in the position where Bennington once stood was not an easy task.

Speaking to MusicRadar in 2020, Shinoda said Bennington had an "insane" voice that few vocalists could get close to.

"There's a lot of great singers who hear a song like [Linkin Park's Crawling] and sing along in their car or their shower and it sounds so great," Shinoda said. "And then they sing it without the recording and they sing it by themselves and they go, 'Oh my God, that doesn't sound anything like it did in my head', and I've seen that I've seen that happen in it's very… I mean Chester's voice was insane. There was nothing else like it."

It was a process that took some time. Shinoda would meet up with lead guitarist Brad Delson, bassist Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and DJ/synthesizer whiz Joe Hahn, and they would get friends and other guests to sit in with them. Armstrong and Brittain were the best fit.

- YouTube Watch On

“The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created,” says Shinoda. “We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energised new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

Most would know Armstrong as vocalists/guitarist for Dead Sara, the LA hard rock and grunge act most will remember for their 2012 hit, Weatherman, or for their faithful cover of Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box. It remains to be seen how Armstrong’s sensibilities will augment Linkin Park’s sound but you can check out new single above, and the band’s first live performance together, broadcast on YouTube.

Linkin Park will play six arena shows ahead the album’s release, kicking off on 11 September at the Kia Forum, Los Angeles, before visiting New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota. See Linkin Park for more details.