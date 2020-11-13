Who is the best metal guitarist of 2020?

BEST IN GUITARS 2020: We’re not alone in proclaiming that 2020 has been an unbelievable year for heavy metal. We’ve been treated to some fine new music from metal giants and newcomers alike, and been in the pit at unbelievable live shows from metal’s great and good.

Which guitar monsters have got your head banging with their sledgehammer riffs in 2020? Take a look at the shortlist below and cast your vote in our best metal guitarist category.

Want to vote in other Best in guitars 2020 categories? Have your say here.

Voting closes at midnight on 28 November.