Learn this killer Andy James octave lick with Made Of Stone video lesson

Andy James is one of the brightest lights in modern metal guitar playing, so we're thrilled to be premiering this video lesson of Made Of Stone, taken from forthcoming album, Exodus.

In the clip, Andy shows how he utilises octaves to create a fresh slant on a melody, while teaching the chorus line from the track. Slick stuff.

For more Andy James wisdom, be sure to check out our shred guitar lesson with the man himself.

Exodus is out on 4 May. Andy embarks on a clinic tour at GuitarGuitar stores in May:

Wed 3 May Edinburgh

Thu 4 May Newcastle

Tue 9 May Camden

Wed 10 May Birmingham

Thu 11 May Epsom