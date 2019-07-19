Chris Adler leaves Lamb of God

Lamb of God has announced that drummer, Chris Adler has officially left the band, and will be replaced by recent stand-in, Art Cruz.



Posting to the band's Facebook account, the announcement doesn't give an official reason for Adler's departure. However Adler, who was a founding member of LoG forerunner Burn The Priest and subsequently Lamb of God has been absent from the band during tours over the past 12 months, following a motorcycle accident in 2017 which shattered his collarbone and shoulder.

"Dear Lamb of God fans," The statement reads. "We returned last week from a great European festival run and our final tour with Slayer in North America. We are excited to keep the momentum going and dive into the next record.

We'd like to officially welcome Art Cruz, who has been playing drums with us on tour for the last year, as the new drummer of Lamb of God. Art will be joining us in the studio as we begin pre-production and recording of a new album.

We're very proud of everything this band has accomplished over the last two decades. We would like to thank Chris Adler for his contributions over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Thank you,

John, Mark, Randy & Willie"

Chris Adler's replacement, Art Cruz, performing with Lamb of God, 2019 (Image credit: Getty/Keith Griner)

Adler's replacement, Art Cruz has been covering the position since 2018, and is a previous member of California deathcore band Winds Of Plague, as well as playing with Prong between 2012 and 2018.