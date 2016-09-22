Rig tour: Deftones

MXR Carbon Copy x2

Chino: “The reason that I have two of these Carbon Copy pedals is because I’ll use one for most of the set, but there’s a couple of songs off the new record that have different settings - I don’t know why, I must have kicked it and moved the dial or something.

“It’s the same type of delay; repeating patterns, one of them’s just a little faster and having the extra one saves me bending down to change. I tried a lot of analog delays, but this is the one I feel sounds good, plus it’s only got the three knobs and looks real basic.”

Electro-Harmonix Memory Toy

“I use the Memory Toy for modulation. It has delay in it, but there’s this warp setting where it bends your notes out of tune.

“For a song like Rosemary, during the chorus I play this My Bloody Valentine-sounding, washy guitar line and this is how I get that sound. It’s almost like having a Floyd Rose or Bigsby, it pulls everything out a bit and sounds really neat. You can’t use it for everything, but it’s one of my favourite pedals.”

Boss DC-2 Dimension C

“The chorus pedal is rare. My buddy Aaron gave it to me, and out of all the chorus pedals I’ve tried, this one’s the most soothing and has the loveliest sound.

“It’s straight-up 80s, like Cocteau Twins and all that stuff. I’ve done a lot of research on what all those bands used, like Robert Smith used to get that out of his Roland Jazz Chorus amp, mostly. This just has four buttons on it, and is very hard to find and pricey. I take it everywhere I go and I only have one of them, so really I need to get another!”

Eventide H9

“This is the newest pedal on my 'board and I used it on the new album, so we’re slowly but surely integrating that into our set.

“To program it, you have to use your iOS device to manipulate the settings. And it’s rare I’ll get my iPad out, so right now it’s just set to the intro for Hearts/Wires. It’s like having all the super-cool Eventide pedals in one, you could make a whole album of creepy soundtracks in one night with all the sounds within it!”

