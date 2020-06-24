Exclusive guitar playthrough: Sylosis – Cycle Of Suffering with Josh Middleton

Josh Middleton is one of the greatest talents to emerge in the UK metal scene for decades, and he's finally getting the acclaim he deserves with his band Sylosis as well as newer plaudits as a member of Architects.

The guitarist and vocalist has written one of 2020's greatest metal albums with Cycle Of Suffering – a comeback for Sylosis that reminded us of their incredible ability to fuse old school thrash with progressive ambitions.

The album's title track is a showcase of that blend in a MusicRadar exclusive Josh plays through it here on his ESP E-II series guitar.

(Image credit: Jake Owens )

Cycle Of Suffering is available to buy from Nuclearblast.com