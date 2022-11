MUSICRADAR AWARDS 2022: Were you in the market for a new MIDI controller or sequencer in 2022? If so, what did you opt for? Which box gave you the control you needed over your music production this year?

Our pick of the controller and sequencer releases of the year is laid out below. Give your vote to the one that you think deserves it the most, and we’ll bring you the results of the poll in December.

Voting closes at midnight on 5 December.