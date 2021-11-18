What is the best new FX plugin of 2021?

BEST IN TECH 2021: While many sectors have had to endure stock shortages over the past 18 months, plugin vendors have had no such problems. We've seen new effects emerging at the usual, staggering rate, all vying for space in your bulging virtual rack.

2021 has brought us new shapers, operators, imagers and benders in all manner of different processing flavours. Whether you want to get creative or simply need to make your mixes sound better, there's been plenty to chew on.

Having digested this year's plugin effects, we now want you to vote for your favourite. You have until close of business on 5 December to do the deed.