Welcome to Synth Week

With the possible exception of the sampler, no new instrument has done more to shape the sound of popular music over the past half century than the synthesizer. Whether analogue, digital or software, these machines have given artists access to a massive new palette of tonal colours, and have birthed numerous musical genres.

Yes, synths - whether they be hardware or software, are the instruments that electronic musicians rely on - and MusicRadar is bringing you a week’s worth of killer content in celebration. We’ll tell you about not only the best synths that you can buy today, but also the ones that have gone down in history. What’s more, we’ll present a wide selection of tutorials and tips features that are designed to help you to get more out of your favourite synthesizers.

So, warm up your oscillators and prepare to start playing, programming and patching. We’ll keep this list of articles updated throughout the week as new content is published

Synth Week articles

10 ways to design better synth patches

Can you tell the difference between classic synth waveforms and their modern counterparts?

The 10 greatest synthesizers of all time

How to construct a vintage synth oscillator in software

4 legendary bass synths: find out how they work and get their sound

How to perfect your synth arpeggiator parts

8 tips for creating an authentic cinematic synth soundtrack

How to create a crazy synth from a single sine wave using delay

10 ways to create monstrous big room synth sounds

9 cutting-edge synth tricks to try

How to make classic '80s wavetable synth sounds

How to strip back a synth preset to make it more usable

10 classic synth FX... and how to create them

10 steps to scorching '70s synth sounds

How to create an ambient synth pad from scratch

How to program a classic cinematic synth lead sound

How to program a Prophet-5-style synth

Synth Week is brought to you in association with Novation.