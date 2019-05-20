We can see right through Pioneer DJ’s fashion-focused new DJ controllers

The worlds of fashion and DJing have just clattered into each other with the announcement of a collaboration between Pioneer and designer/DJ Virgil Abloh.

The results of this are transparent versions of Pioneer’s CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2 DJ controllers, both of which will go on display under the Pioneer DJ c/o Virgil Abloh banner at the Figures Of Speech museum show in Chicago this summer.

Of course, what you really want to know is how and why these see-thru lovelies have been created, and we can tell you that it’s because “Abloh's desire to bridge the gap between music, fashion and the creative arts supports Pioneer DJ's drive to explore the deep connection music can make and the harmony it inspires.”

Abloh has previously served as Kanye West’s Creative Director - a demanding gig, we’d suggest - and founded fashion label Off-White. He’s recently been appointed as Men’s Artistic Director of Luis Vuitton, and has high hopes for his latest musical creation.

“As a means to give a new look and feel to the industry standard of the CDJ and DJM I aimed to design a see-thru and non-labeled rendition of the classic models to inspire a different sound while DJing. And perhaps a new way for music technology and human interaction to equal a different result,” he says.

Find out more about the new controllers on the Pioneer DJ c/o Virgil Abloh project landing page. Virgil Abloh’s Figures Of Speech exhibition takes place between 10 June and 22 September at the Chicago Museum of Modern Art.