Waves goes old-school for Cyber Monday with new vinyl-flavoured Retro Fi plugin

Waves is seeing in Cyber Monday with yet another new plugin and, you guessed it, it’s available at a massive discount. Retro Fi picks up where free Black Friday plugin Lofi Space left off, promising to provide “the ultimate lofi FX chain”.

Waves Retro Fi plugin: $199 $30

Get Waves' brand-new old-school noise plugin at an 85% saving.

The plugin is built around four sections that operate in serial. Device is “a complete analogue colouring and tonal shaping engine” that promises era-specific tones and a compressor, while Space gives you saturated echo and analogue reverb.

Next comes Noise, which covers cassette and vinyl noises (among other things), while Mechanics offers two independent modulation engines for emulating the sound of mechanical wear and tear. You’ll find wow, wobble and speed controls in here.

Retro Fi comes with 250 artist presets from hip-hop, electronic, rock and other producers.