Waves CLA Epic gives you all of Chris Lord-Alge’s go-to reverbs and delays, and it’s currently 85% off

The bad news is that Waves’ Black Friday plugin giveaway - featuring CLA Echosphere - is now over, but the good news is that CLA Epic , a much-expanded version of this Chris Lord-Alge-branded processor, has just been released at a bargain introductory price.

CLA Epic features renowned mix engineer Lord-Alge’s complete set of go-to reverbs and delays. On the delay side, you get the Slap, Throw, Tape and Crowd modules, while the reverbs are Plate, Room, Hall and Space. They’re all designed to add depth to your mixes, and are based on Chris’s favourite studio gear.

You can use all the modules simultaneously and blend them together using the console-style faders. What’s more, as well as being able to run the effects in parallel, you can also send any delay to any reverb.

CLA Epic comes with 50 presets created by Chris himself - for vocals, drums, guitars and keyboards - and more than 300 presets from other top producers and engineers.

“CLA Epic gives you my way of mixing with depth,” says Chris Lord-Alge. “You can layer reverbs, you can layer delays, and you can mix them all together in one easy-to-use plugin. You can break new ground and create new dimension in your music that you didn’t think was possible.”

CLA Epic is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and currently costs just $30 (regular price $199) on the Waves website. What’s more, if you buy on Cyber Monday you’ll be able to take advantage of Waves’ ‘buy two plugins, get two free’ offer, so get in quick!

