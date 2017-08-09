Waves brings the funk with its new Clavinet plugin

Waves has another classic keyboard in its sights with the launch of its Clavinet plugin. This is a sample-based emulation of the D6 Clav, which is a staple in soul and funk circles.

Waves thinks that its emulation gives you all the dynamic control, feel and expression of the original instrument, stating that it has sampled “every texture, articulation and hammer tip string-striking mechanic” of the D6 in both muted and unmuted modes.

The control set has been kept simple, but Waves says that you can still generate a wide range of “sonic textures”. Some of the presets are based on Clav sounds from hit songs - Stevie Wonder’s Superstition being an obvious example - and you’re provided with auto-wah, amp overdrive and other effects to help you in the creation of your own tones.

Waves Clavinet is available now for $29, though the regular price is $69. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX plugin formats and can also be downloaded as a demo.

Alternatively, you could get the plugin as part of Waves’ new Pianos & Keys Bundle, which also includes the Grand Rhapsody Piano, Electric 88 Piano, Electric 200 Piano and Electric Grand 80 Piano. This is currently on sale for $145, with the regular price being $299.