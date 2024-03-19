Waves’ jam-packed Big March Sale has dropped key titles back down to Black Friday prices

Music software giant Waves is known for perpetually running discounts on its popular plugins, but the last time we saw truly headline-worthy prices was around Black Friday 2023, which is typically their biggest software sale of the year. Now, their Big March Sale has wound some prices back to Black Friday levels from now until 1 April.

In this new sale, you’ll find plugins starting from as little as $9.99, including 10x Grammy winner Manny Marroquin’s excellent EQ plugin and One Knob Louder, which is designed to give your mixes more power and impact.

Some of Waves’ top-selling vocal plugins have been reduced down to just $29.99 each, including Waves Tune RT, Clarity Vx, Waves Harmony and the new Silk Vocal plugin, while there are bulk-buy savings to be had on Waves bundles, including 87% off Silver, which we reviewed to high praise .

Many of the titles in our guide to the best Waves plugins are significantly discounted too - and this is a good place to start if you’re not sure what to look for. Whatever musical project you're working on right now, you'll find plenty of useful tools in this sale.

Waves Big March Sale: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fspecials%23sort%3Apath~type~order%3D.hidden-price~number~asc%7Cviews%3Aview%3Dgrid-view%7Cpaging%3AcurrentPage%3D0%7Cpaging%3Anumber%3D18" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Prices from $9.99

Take your pick and overhaul your music-making tools with a huge range of discounted Waves products, from best-sellers to amazing value bundles, you should find something to elevate your creations here.

As is often the case with these sales, you also have the opportunity to bag free plugins depending on how much you spend. So, if you drop $50 worth of software into your basket, you will get to pick 1 free plugin from this list of 100. Spend $60 and it’s 2 free plugins, or spend $90 and choose 3 free plugins from the list.

Below we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from the sale:

Waves Big March Sale highlights

Waves Horizon Bundle: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fbundles%2Fhorizon%23raw-to-radio-ready-vocals-horizon-bundle" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $3,999, now $249.99

You can save a whopping 94% on the list price of one of Waves' most sought-after bundles. Fully-loaded with 83 plugins, it's a complete processing suite containing everything you need to add sparkle to your productions.

Waves Platinum Bundle: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fbundles%2Fplatinum" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $1,999, now $149.99

Platinum offers an amazing 60 plugins covering the entire range of Waves' extraordinary suite of plugins. You get the same plugins as in the Silver Bundle plus 44 more classics like the PuigTech EQs and guitar effects like GTR3 Amps and Stomps. This is one of the best bundles you can buy right now, and with 92% off it's particularly attractive.

Abbey Road Plugin Collection: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fbundles%2Fabbey-road-collection" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $1,599, now $199

If you want to capture the legendary studio, which has helped shape the sound of artists including The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Adele and more, the Abbey Road Collection gives you access to the studio's raw signal path - including tape, preamps, consoles, compressors, vocal effects, reverbs and loads more. Right now it's 87% off.

Waves Silk Vocal: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fsilk-vocal" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Was $79, now $29.99

This year's Waves Black Friday freebie is a must for anyone who wants a fast route to vocal perfection. It's a smart EQ and dynamics processor that will regularly retail for $79, but it's 62% off between now and 1 April.

Waves Tune: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fwaves-tune" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $249, now $29.99

Let's face it, most of our vocals could do with a helping hand, even on our best days, and that's where the Waves Tune plugin comes in. It may be the best way to achieve studio-quality vocals at home - and you don't even need to be able to sing! Save 88% today.

Waves Harmony: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fwaves-harmony" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $149, now $29.99

Another fabulous vocal plugin from Waves that enables you to instantly create lush harmonies from a single voice, up to 8 voices. Once you're happy with your take you can add personality and texture to your vocals, whilst taking advantage of tools including pitch, formant, panning, delay, filtering and drag-and-drop modulation.

Waves Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fabbey-road-tg-mastering-chain%23presenting-abbey-road-mastering-chain" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Now $29.99

The Waves Big March Sale is your chance to get hold of five independent mixing and mastering modules, modelled after the EMI TG12410 Transfer Console used in all of Abbey Road's mastering suites since the early '70s to this day, for a very attractive price.

CLA-2A Compressor/Limiter: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fcla-2a-compressor-limiter" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $249, now $29.99

Studio legend Chris Lord-Alge has put his name to a range of Waves plugins and this particular title is modelled on his favourite hardware compressor/limiter unit. Characterised by it's lush warm sound, this is a great plugin to apply to vocals and bass guitar in particular.