Waves and Paul Reed Smith join forces to create the PRS SuperModels plugin amp package

Waves has joined forces with Paul Reed Smith to create PRS SuperModels. This features models of three high-end PRS Guitars amp designs, all of which were created using Waves’ Precision Analog Component Technology.

First up, we have PRS Archon; use it clean or with overdrive or even full-on distortion. It can be called on for both lead and rhythm parts.

The PRS Blue Sierra/V9 is something of a curio in that was never actually released as hardware - it’s a rare amp that was an original early format for the PRS J-Mod 100. It offers the tone of boutique US guitar amps, and is suitable for clean and medium-gain overdrive tones. Expect a big ‘3D sound’ from this one.

Finally, we have PRS Dallas, which will be your go-to model if you want the sound of classic American reverb amps.

All the amps also have several features that are exclusive to the software: a tone-shaping boost, a digital tuner and a smart noise gate.

SuperModels includes eight different speaker cabinet IRs that were captured by Paul Reed Smith in his home studio using his personal collection of mics and mic preamps. You can also use third-party IRs - up to two at a time. What’s more, the Phase Fix and Time Fix controls can be employed to automatically correct any phase or latency issues between the different IRs, with the Smart Mix control being used to balance the perceived volume of IRs when you use two cabinets.

PRS SuperModels is available now for the introductory price of $49 (regular price is $129). It works standalone or as a VST/AU/AAX plugin on PC and Mac, and there’s also a demo for you to download. Find out more on the Waves website.