Waves' “affordable” Music Maker Access plugin subscription plans start at $6.99 a month

Waves has become the latest music software developer to hop aboard the plugin subscription train, with their Waves Music Maker Access platform. This enables you to choose monthly or annual subscriptions to the company’s Silver, Gold and Platinum bundles, with prices starting from as little as $6.99 per month.

Even better than that, you can start off with a free one month trial, with subscribers receiving unlimited updates and “premium customer service”. You can cancel or restart your subscription at any point.

The $6.99 per month price applies to the Silver bundle (also available for $69.99 a year), which contains 16 plugins, while the Gold bundle gives you 42 plugins for $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year. If you want to max out you can go for the $19.99 a month/$199.99 a year Platinum bundle, which contains 57 plugins.

Those who sign up to a Gold or Platinum plan also have the option of becoming a Custom 5-Pack subscriber. For an additional $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year you can choose a further five plugins from the vast Waves catalogue.

You can find out more and start a subscription on the Waves website or check out the latest offers on Gold and more, below.

