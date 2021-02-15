Waveform Free 2021: Tracktion says that the “best free DAW” just got even better

Already one of the best free DAWs around - and certainly one of the most fully-featured and least restrictive - Tracktion Software Corporation’s Waveform Free has just got even better.

Offering an unlimited track count and plugin support, Waveform Free 2021 now has a new welcome screen that makes it easy to set up your audio devices and offers a range of product templates. You can also access training materials and product news.

There are new editing features, too - the likes of Range Selection, Ripple Delete and Heal/ Consolidate/Silence - along with a Step Clip Editor that’s designed to ease the process of clip programming.

Further workflow enhancements come in the form of the Actions Panel, which enables you to ‘favourite’ your most used actions and create custom actions that can be recalled with a click - and a MIDI typing feature that turns your computer keyboard into a musical one.