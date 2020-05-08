Watch Vic Firth’s star-studded brush masterclass

If you own a pair of brushes, but have only thought of reaching for them during lockdown to play quietly, then Vic Firth might have just delivered the greatest educational gift of the whole year: a brush-playing masterclass featuring six legends of the instrument.

The virtual clinic took place as a live stream on Vic Firth’s YouTube channel yesterday, hosted by Florian Alexandru-Zorn with each drummer sharing brush patterns, while discussing their approach to playing with brushes and the brush players who influenced them.

In addition to the masterclass, Vic Firth is also running a competition to win a pair of brushes, plus a set of signature sticks from each of the artists featured in the video.

To enter, simply post a video of yourself playing something you’ve learned from the masterclass using brushes, accompanied by the hashtag #vfBrushMasters. The winners will be chosen at random from the qualifying posts (so don’t forget the hashtag!) on the 15th May.