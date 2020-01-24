Watch: Exclusive guitar lesson and playthrough by Sylosis's Josh Middleton

Josh Middleton is one of our favourite guitarists in metal; plus a songwriter, vocalist, producer and firebrand with one of the best right rhythm hands in the genre, and his work with Sylosis fully showcases his wealth of talents.

Though Josh has spent the last couple of years focusing on his vital role as guitarist in Architects since joining them full-time in 2017, next month sees the comeback for Sylosis (completed by guitarist Alex Bailey, bassist Conor Marshall and drummer Ali Richardson) as they release stunning new album Cycle Of Suffering on Nuclear Blast.

Balancing its breakneck thrash fury with deep atmospherics and dynamic turns, it's another fascinating chapter for one of the UK's very best contemporary metal bands. Recent single Calcified is a key track on the record, so the chance to get a guitar lesson from the ESP Guitars endorsee on how to play it from its writer is not to be missed.

We also have a full playthrough from Josh before he breaks down the song – get your picking hands ready for a workout!

Cycle Of Suffering is released 7 February and you can preorder from Nuclear Blast here. Sylosis play a one-off London show at Islington Assembly Hall on February 13.

(Image credit: Jake Owens )

Sylosis – Calcified playthrough

Sylosis – Calcified lesson