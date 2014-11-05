Sylosis' Josh Middleton joins ESP roster

Josh Middleton - guitarist and vocalist from UK metallers Sylosis - has joined ESP as an endorsee.

Josh is one of the UK's best guitarists in UK metal, having formed Sylosis in 2000 before taking over as frontman in 2010.

In the video above, Josh demos a black Phoenix, plus silverburst and white Eclipse models.

"I'm really excited to announce that i've joined up with ESP guitars." Josh says, "I'm currently using the Phoenix and the Eclipse models which both have a really familiar feel to me; I like a lot of vintage - or classic - style guitars, but they have that really modern playability and feel to them, which I've really missed."