Watch David Gilmour perform Albatross with Rick Vito, Andy Fairweather Low, Mick Fleetwood and more

Mick Fleetwood & Friends have released the latest track from the Peter Green Tribute Concert. The Fleetwood Mac classic Albatross was performed by David Gilmour on lap steel, and he was joined by guitarists Rick Vito and Andy Fairweather Low.

The performance of the seminal electric guitar instrumental took place at the Peter Green Tribute show was held last year on 25 February at the London Palladium.

The house band comprised Mick Fleetwood, Andy Fairweather Low, Dave Bronze and Ricky Peterson, and they were joined by an all-star cast including Billy Gibbons, Noel Gallagher, Kirk Hammett, Steven Tyler, Christine McVie, Pete Townshend and more. With the legendary Glyn Johns moonlighting as executive sound producer on the night.

One notable absentee was Peter Green himself, who chose not to attend the concert, earlier hosting his friend Bernie Marsden for a cup of tea instead, but the performances on the night are all the more poignant following Green's death on 25 July 2020.

Albatross is notable also for Danny Kirwan's debut with Fleetwood Mac. Green's six-string foil went on to record Then Play On, Blues Jam at Chess, Kiln House, Future Games and Bare Trees, before being fired from the band in 1972. Kirwan died in 2018.

The full set will be released as Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac, and will be available on VOD from the 24 April, and in a variety of deluxe physical formats from 30 April.

A number of fan-shot videos had been circulating on YouTube, but so far Mick Fleetwood & Friends have only released the pro-shoot footage for Albatross, The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown) – featuring Kirk Hammett and Billy Gibbons – and Rattlesnake Shake featuring Steven Tyler.

See Mick Fleetwood & Friends for more details on the release and various commemorative formats, and to preorder.