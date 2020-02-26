See David Gilmour, Pete Townshend and Billy Gibbons at Fleetwood Mac tribute gig

It was wall to wall legends at the London Palladium last night (Feb 25) to celebrate the legacy of early Fleetwood Mac amd Peter Green, and they don't get much bigger in the guitar world than David Gilmour.

The Pink Floyd icon was on the bill alongside Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Steven Tyler, Jeremy Spencer, Billy Gibbons, Kirk Hammett (with the famous Greeny Les Paul), Andy Fairweather Low and Jonny Lang. Even Pete Townshend and Noel Gallagher performed too.

Footage has begun to surface from the night including Gilmour's turn on lap steel for Albatross and his lead guitar turn on Fleetwood Mac classic Oh Well Pt 2.

Check it all out below.

Setlist

01. Rolling Man

02. Homework

03. Dr Brown (featuring Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar)

04. All Your Love (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)

05. Rattlesnake Shake

06. Stop Messin' Around (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)

07. Looking For Somebody (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)

08. Sandy Mary (featuring Noel Gallagher)

09. Love That Burns (featuring Noel Gallagher)

10. The World Keeps Turning (featuring Noel Gallagher)

11. Like Crying

12. No Place To Go

13. Station Man (featuring Pete Townshend on guitar and vocals)

14. Man Of The World (featuring Neil Finn on vocals)

15. Oh Well, Part I (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)

16. Oh Well, Part II (featuring David Gilmour on guitar)

17. Need Your Love So Bad

18. Black Magic Woman

19. The Sky Is Crying (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)

20. I Can't Hold On (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)

21. The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (featuring Kirk Hammett)

22. Albatross (featuring David Gilmour on lap steel guitar)

23. Shake Your Moneymaker (all-star finale)

Albatross featuring David Gilmour

Oh Well (pt1) with Steven Tyler, Billy Gibbons and Jonny Lang

Oh Well (pt2) with David Gilmour

Man Of The World with Neil Finn

The Green Manalishi with Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons and Jonny Lang

The World Keeps Turning with Noel Gallagher

Stop Messin' Around with Christine McVie and Steven Tyler

Shake Your Money Maker with all star cast including Pete Townshend