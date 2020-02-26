See David Gilmour, Pete Townshend and Billy Gibbons at Fleetwood Mac tribute gig

It was wall to wall legends at the London Palladium last night (Feb 25) to celebrate the legacy of early Fleetwood Mac amd Peter Green, and they don't get much bigger in the guitar world than David Gilmour.
The Pink Floyd icon was on the bill alongside Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Steven Tyler, Jeremy Spencer, Billy Gibbons, Kirk Hammett (with the famous Greeny Les Paul), Andy Fairweather Low and Jonny Lang. Even Pete Townshend and Noel Gallagher performed too.
Footage has begun to surface from the night including Gilmour's turn on lap steel for Albatross and his lead guitar turn on Fleetwood Mac classic Oh Well Pt 2.
Check it all out below.
Setlist
01. Rolling Man
02. Homework
03. Dr Brown (featuring Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar)
04. All Your Love (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)
05. Rattlesnake Shake
06. Stop Messin' Around (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)
07. Looking For Somebody (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)
08. Sandy Mary (featuring Noel Gallagher)
09. Love That Burns (featuring Noel Gallagher)
10. The World Keeps Turning (featuring Noel Gallagher)
11. Like Crying
12. No Place To Go
13. Station Man (featuring Pete Townshend on guitar and vocals)
14. Man Of The World (featuring Neil Finn on vocals)
15. Oh Well, Part I (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)
16. Oh Well, Part II (featuring David Gilmour on guitar)
17. Need Your Love So Bad
18. Black Magic Woman
19. The Sky Is Crying (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)
20. I Can't Hold On (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)
21. The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (featuring Kirk Hammett)
22. Albatross (featuring David Gilmour on lap steel guitar)
23. Shake Your Moneymaker (all-star finale)