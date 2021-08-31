Watch: Dave Grohl invites 11 year-old drummer Nandi Bushell to perform on stage with Foo Fighters

When Nandi Bushell challenged Dave Grohl to a drum-off online in 2020 - ultimately winning, with Grohl recording a theme tune for the young drummer - she could only have dreamed that it would lead to performing with her heroes, Foo Fighters live on stage. But that’s exactly what happened this past weekend, when the 11 year-old from Ipswich finally got her chance to sit-in with the band.

As the Foos show at The Forum, Inglewood came to its close, Dave Grohl invited Nandi on stage to rapturous applause and chants of her name from the audience, before she sat behind a specially-set-up kit and launched into the band’s 1997 hit, Everlong.

Released 13 years before Nandi was born, it features some tricky, constant 16th-notes and energetic fills throughout which Bushell blitzed through with seeming ease.

Taking to social media after the performance, Nandi shared a clip of the gig, saying, “It happened!!! It was #EPIC!!! Thank you so much @foofighters!!! I had the best night ever jamming with you at @TheForum! Thank you so much Mr. Grohl and Taylor! #foofighters - Full Video [here:] (My Daddy was screaming a lot in the video it took)”

It happened!!! It was #EPIC!!! Thank you so much @foofighters!!! I had the best night ever jamming with you at @TheForum! Thank you so much Mr. Grohl and Taylor! #foofighters - Full Video here: https://t.co/4xJtHT4l3w (My Daddy was screaming a lot in the video it took) pic.twitter.com/QGgZe4xtOBAugust 27, 2021 See more

After the song finished, Grohl ushered Nandi to the front of the stage where she took a bow alongside Grohl, Nate Mendell, Chris Shifflett, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee. Watch the full performance, complete with Bushell’s father’s approving cheers, above.