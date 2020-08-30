Dave Grohl accepts 10 year-old Nandi Bushell's drum-off challenge, counters with Them Crooked Vultures song

Nandi Bushell has wowed viewers the world over with her drumming ability and enthusiasm. Through her online covers of Queens Of The Stone Age, Rage Against The Machine, System of A Down, plus appearances in adverts for Argos and John Lewis, Nandi has caught the attention of the likes of Lars Ulrich, and performed on-stage with Lenny Kravitz. but now the prodigious drummer has found herself in a drum battle with Dave Grohl after the Foo Fighters frontman responded to her challenge of a drum-off.

Recently, the young drummer from Ipswich threw down the drumming glove gauntlet to Dave Grohl, uploading a cover of Foo Fighters' hit, Everlong (on which Grohl played drums) along with the message:

"My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters"

Dave Grohl responded with a challenge of his own: playing along to Them Crooked Vultures' Dead End Friends. Sat at his daughter's (Vintage Ludwig) kit, Grohl sets out his stall by playing through a section of Everlong before explaining "I haven't played that song since the day I recorded it in 1997."

"Our drummer Taylor Hawkins plays that song, Everlong for us every night. But Nandi, In the last week I've gotten at least a hundred texts from people all over the world saying 'This girl is challenging you to a drum-off, what are you going to do?'"

"Now look, I've seen all your videos, I've seen you on TV: you're an incredible drummer. I'm really flattered that you've picked some of my songs to do for your videos, and you've done them all perfectly. So today, I'm going to give you something you may not have heard before."

"This is a song called Dead End Friends from a band called Them Crooked Vultures which is me drumming, Josh Homme from Queens Of The Stone Age playing guitar and singing, and John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin playing bass."

"This is my response to your challenge, so now the ball is in your court. Hit it!"

Of course, this isn't Grohl's first rodeo when it comes to drum-offs, having previously squared-up to Animal from The Muppets before the two destroyed their kits, declaring the brief beef a draw.

Nandi Bushell acknowledged Grohl's challenge with the post below. Watch this space to see how she gets on with his challenge.