Watch Chris ‘Daddy’ Dave and The Drumhedz perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Chris ‘Daddy’ Dave is well known as a pioneer of hip-hop, modern funk and Neo-soul drumming, with a CV that includes D’Angelo, Maxwell, Anderson .Pakk, Adele, Justin Bieber and many more. Now, his Drumhedz project - whose first full-length album was released in 2018 - has performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Joined by his band The Drumhedz - bassist Thaddaeus Tribbett, keyboard player Daniel Crawford, percussionist Frank Moka, guitarists Isaiah Sharkey and Tom Ford, saxophonist/flautist Kebbi Williams and vocalists Aaron Camper and Elzhi (Slum Village) - Chris introduces the set saying "We're gonna take you on a quick journey as if you're going through a record store, picking up different genres of music and putting it in your bag."

Chris Dave leads the band from behind his amazing-sounding kit comprising multiple snares, bongos and effects cymbals through a six-song set that doesn't disappoint, taking us on a masterclass of funk, breakbeat, hip-hop and soul grooves.

Watch the concert in full above.