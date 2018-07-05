Watch a comparison of the Medusa synth’s digital and analogue voices

The expertly-crafted collaboration between Polyend and Dreadbox pretty much won us over as soon as we heard of its inception. Needless to say, our expectations were exceeded when we saw it in the flesh at this year’s Superbooth.

In this video, Polyend's very own Piotr Raczynski shows us a comparison of the basic analogue and digital voice functions in Medusa. The first clip shows the three digital voices (wavetable morphing only on classic waves) and the second one is of three analogue voices.

Of course, this video just serves as another reason to get excited about Medusa, which should be landing in stores very soon. We cannot wait to get one in for review, so be sure to check back soon for more on the monstrous hybrid.