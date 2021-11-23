Watch Chad Smith give a rare performance using a double pedal at an NFL game

Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith sat in with the Seahawks Blue Thunder drumline this weekend at Seattle’s Lumen Stadium, taking to the kit to jam with the Seattle Seahawks’ resident band at their game against the Arizona Cardinals (spoiler: the Cardinals won).

While he was there, Chad played a solo which he later posted to his Instagram account, which gave fans a rare opportunity to watch the Chili Peppers drummer - who is traditonally a single pedal player - using a double bass drum pedal. And unsurprisingly, he’s damn good at it.

A post shared by Chad Smith (@chadsmithofficial) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline (@bluethunderdrumline) A photo posted by on

Chad, wearing a mask and equipped with his signature PDP Chad Smith acrylic snare drum, performed the characteristically energetic solo for the stadium’s cameras which was shown on the stadium’s screens. At the end the stadium’s PA boomed with the Red hot Chili Peppers’ Can’t Stop, with Chad briefly playing along before leaving the kit.

The Seahawk Blue Thunder drumline has been the resident band at Seahawks games since 2004, and regularly invite guests to perform with them. previous guest drummers have included Will Calhoun (Living Colour), Steve Smith (former Journey drummer), and David Garibaldi (Tower of Power).

Meanwhile, we’re waiting for RHCP’s as-yet un-named new album - the first to feature returning guitarist, John Frusciante. Chad Smith said of the album back in the summer, that it was “very exciting”, and that “There’s something coming, we’re coming for you!”.

More recently, Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a world tour, kicking off in the summer of 2022.