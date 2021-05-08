Chad Smith offers update on new Red Hot Chili Peppers album: “There’s something coming. We’re coming for you”

Chad Smith has teased fans with an update on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' “very exciting” new album, which will be the first new music from RHCP since 2016’s The Getaway.

Talking to New York radio station, Q104.3 while promoting the MvVO Ad Art Show - in which his art will be exhibited - Smith was asked about the Chili’s plans as the world slowly returns its attention to live music following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a gag order on me! I guess I do so many Zooms and then they say, ‘Why did you say that?’.

“There’s something coming. We’re coming for you! I can say this, we’re making a record, we’re making new music. It’s very exciting and I don’t know when it’s coming out. But we can’t wait for people to hear it and we can’t wait to perform for people. Just like everybody else that really misses that experience.”

The new album has been in the works since 2020, having faced disruption from COVID-19. It will be the first album to feature longterm on-off guitarist (and fan favourite) John Frusciante, after it was announced in 2019 that Frusciante had rejoined the band, making it his first performance on a Red Hot Chili Peppers album since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.