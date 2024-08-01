Microwave reheated? It looks like Waldorf could be bringing back its much-loved 1989 synth

“Legends never die,” says new teaser video

Released in 1989, Waldorf’s Microwave was a digital/analogue hybrid synth that built on the success of the earlier PPG Wave, the technology for which the company had recently acquired.

This rack-mounted instrument looked pretty unassuming - aside from the massive red knob in the middle of it, of course - but had a familiar sound that remains popular to this day.

Which goes some way to explaining why Waldorf seems set to bring back the Microwave in some shape or form. A new 10-second teaser video shows a photo of the original alongside the words “Legends never die,” so there’s definitely something cooking.

Of course, Waldorf recently called on the Microwave’s heritage for M, a hybrid eight-voice, four-part multitimbral desktop synth with two wavetable oscillators. As such, it’s possible that we might just be getting a rack version of that.

A plugin emulation is also a possibility. Waldorf already offers a software version of the PPG Wave - among other instruments - so it’s not inconceivable that it’s about to give the Microwave the same treatment.

Or maybe it will just be a straight-up new version of the Microwave. We’ll let you know when we find out.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

