Vienna Symphonic Library’s free piano plugin brings a Bösendorfer Imperial concert grand to your DAW

Orchestral instrument specialist Vienna Symphonic Library has unveiled its latest free plugin, the Soft Imperial piano.

This is designed to bring the sound of the Bösendorfer Imperial concert grand to your DAW, and promises “clear and transparent tones” that can be used in all manner of styles.

The samples for the instrument were captured in Vienna’s second studio, the Silent Stage, which has what the company deems to be a “tight and controlled ambience”. You can tweak the sound in the supplied Vienna Synchron Player, which houses the library and comes with various presets. These include dry and big hall patches.

(Image credit: Vienna Symphonic Library)