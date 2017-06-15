More

Version 2 of Audio Damage’s classic Dubstation plugin adds a raft of new features

Get more control and flexibility

The Dubstation dub delay plugin is Audio Damage’s most popular product, so there should be plenty of interested in version 2, which has just been released.

The UI has got itself a clean new Retina-friendly look, and new features include separate control over the left and right delay times, ping-pong, a new feedback saturation algorithm and an LFO.  

The plugin is built around Audio Damage’s bucket-brigade delay model, and thanks to the new features, can also do tape delay emulation.

Dubstation 2 is available now as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac priced at $49, with an upgrade from version 1 costing $10. Find out more on the Audio Damage website.

