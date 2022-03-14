See Michael Anthony take on leads vocals for Van Halen classic Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love live performance

If anyone's earned the right to play a Van Halen classic these days it's Michael Anthony, and the bassist's backing vocal prowess earned him the reputation of the band's secret weapon in the classic David Lee Roth VH era. Though he's playing in The Circle with Roth's Van Halen replacement Sammy Hagar, the frontman happily stepped aside for Michael Anthony to take lead vocals and bass duties on the classic Ain't Talkin' Bout Love on 6 March at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

Performing alongside the former Van Halen members are guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham. And it wasn't the only Van Halen track being played in the band's recent set; Hagar-era favourites Right Now, Poundcake, Best Of Both Worlds and Finish What Ya Started, Dreams, Why Can't This Be Love, Top Of The World and When It's Love have all been given an airing.