Valhalla DSP’s free Supermassive plugin gets 2 new modes that “sound good on everything”

It’s now been two and a half years since the release of Valhalla DSP’s Supermassive - widely regarded as one of the best free reverb plugins available - and in a nice piece of numerical symmetry, the company has just released version 2.5.

This introduces two new reverb/delay modes: Scorpio and Libra. Valhalla says that Scorpio is similar to the existing Gemini mode in many ways - you can think of it as more of a conventional reverb with a fast attack and a rapid build up of echo density. However, there are also some significant differences: at lower density settings Scorpio can sound like a complex ping-pong delay, and the low EQ and high EQ filters are included within the feedback paths rather than outside of them.

As a result, you can expect more stereo width and a more open frequency response. The realism of the reverb is said to be greater, too.

Libra has a slower attack than Scorpio, and can serve as either a delay or a “lush” reverb with a natural decay. We’re told that the balanced modulation can also give you a smooth chorus effect.

Valhalla says that the goal with this update was to add two modes that “sound good on everything” - synths, guitars, vocals or anything else. Scorpio is better suited to generating smaller spaces, and Libra covers off big halls and ambient-friendly vibes.

Supermassive remains free, but Valhalla says that these two new algorithms (plus the Aquarius and Pisces algorithms it added earlier this year) are as good as any it’s ever created in any plugin, free or paid-for. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and you can grab it now on the Valhalla DSP (opens in new tab) website.

You can hear the new Libra mode in action in the demo below. Synth parts were created with Sequential Circuits’ Take 5, and the ValhallaDelay took care of tape echo and reverse pitch shifting.