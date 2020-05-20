Valhalla Supermassive could be the best free reverb/delay plugin you download this year

Valhalla has an appealing habit of creating amazing effect plugins and selling them at affordable prices, with reverbs and delays being something of a speciality. So, the news that it’s just released Supermassive - a reverb/delay plugin that you can download for free - is definitely cause for celebration.

Promising to “blow your mind and your music to new levels of consciousness and experience,” Supermassive offers “lucious clouds of reverb, otherworldly delays, and swelling waves of feedback unlike any you’ve heard before.”

The plugin uses a variety of feedback delay networks, with each delay in the structure being up to two seconds long. These delays can be combined using the Warp control, giving you the likes of evolving echoes and reverbs that decay over the course of minutes.