Show your gear some love this Valentine's Day and win a €250 thomann voucher

Thomann believes that Valentine's Day is as much about loving your gear as it is about any actual people you may or may not be involved with, a sentiment we can 100% get on board with.

To prove it, and to celebrate your 'musical life partners', the massive Euro gear shop is launching a Give Your Gear Some Lovin’ extravaganza. While not all of the romantic details have been revealed yet, we can tell you that the campaign centres around something close to our heart - gear accessories, maintenance and care.

From today they'll be sharing care tips, accessory recommendations, fun features and, yes, that €250 contest. Details of the contest will be revealed on Thomann's Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok feeds on 5 February.

Stay tuned to those channels and the firm's t.blog to have a chance to win one of three Thomann vouchers with that €250 being the top prize. The contest starts on February 5th, building to a climax on the big day itself, 14 February.

Good luck!

See thomann's Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok feeds, or t.blog for more details