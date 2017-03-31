UVI’s Rotary plugin is designed to put a new spin on the Leslie speaker

The classic sound of the rotating speaker is one that’s been emulated numerous times, but UVI thinks that it’s put a new spin on it with its appropriately-named Rotary plugin.

This is said to be an evolution of the original design that not only gives you the iconic cab’s sound, but also boasts the greater level of sophistication demanded by today’s producers. You can make precise mic placements and there are multiple tonal controls, giving you plenty of flexibility when you’re processing guitars, keyboards and other instruments.

Multiple speaker cabinets were modelled in Rotary’s creation, and the fact that all parameters are automatable gives you the option of creating evolving tones.

Find out more on the UVI website. Rotary is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and you can download a 15-day trial version. The full price is $79/€79, but it’s currently available for the introductory price of $49/€49.

UVI Rotary features