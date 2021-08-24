The Urban Puncher plugin promises to make a good fist of beefing up your drum sounds

A ‘surgical’ plugin it most definitely isn’t, but if you want to beef up your drum and percussion sounds, then United Plugins’ Urban Puncher could be the sonic lump hammer you’re looking for.

The standout control of the few that are available is the Punch dial. The developer doesn’t say exactly what this does (“there’s not a simple answer,” apparently), but it involves dynamic processing, transient treatment and spectral shaping. Just turn it up for more ‘punch’, basically.

You can also add some analogue-style transformer/tube saturation to change the feel - press the Destroy button and you’ll triple the amount of processing here.

Other features include an output level control, a wet/dry mix dial and in/out level meters.

You can download a 15-day trial version of Urban Puncher - it runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats - and it’s currently available to buy for €19. This price will rise to €59 on 20 September.