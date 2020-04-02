More

Unlock Roland’s Zenbeats music-making app for free on iOS and Android

By (, )

Get more instruments and sounds and DAW export options

Another day, another free music-making app to stay at home and play with: this time, we’re talking about Roland’s Zenbeats for iOS and Android.

To be completely accurate, we should say that the core app has always been free, but right now, you can get the unlock in-app purchase, which adds significantly more features and usually retails for $15, for nothing as well.

Zenbeats is a cross-platform production app that promises to “make music creation easy”. It’s based on Open Labs’ Stagelight software, which Roland acquired in 2019. It features drum sounds from Roland’s TR range of drum machines, and offers sampling, instruments and effects. You can record using drum pads, keys and the note grid, and sounds can be tweaked using touchscreen gestures.

The free unlock gives you the full complement of 23 instruments and a 500MB Sampleverse content pack. It also adds mixing features and more export options - you can export stems for use in your main DAW, for example.

You can grab Zenbeats now on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store

#rolandathome FREE Offer!⁣⁠ With increased time for creativity, exploring a new app is a great way to spark musical ideas. Right now, we have a special offer. Enjoy the Zenbeats Unlock on iOS or Android for free.⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ Whether you’re producing beats or tracking full songs, the classic Roland sounds and on-screen instruments in @rolandzenbeats will enhance your creative flow. Create an idea on a mobile device, then quickly export it to a DAW for sharing and collaboration. ​Make every moment count. With music.⁣ Hit the link in our bio!⁠ ⁣⁠ #Roland #Zenbeats Roland U.S.

A photo posted by @roland_us on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:40am PDT

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info