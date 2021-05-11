Universal Audio’s LUNA update turns its DAW into an API analogue console

Universal Audio’s LUNA recording platform has always had a strong ‘analogue’ vibe, so it seems appropriate that the latest update (v1.1.8) sees UA giving users the opportunity to endow it with a full emulation of an API analogue console.
The API Vision Console Emulation ($699) features software versions of API’s L Series preamp, EQs, compressor, gate, filters and summing circuits. It’s designed to give you the sound and feel of a large-format console within the LUNA environment, effectively putting multiple plugin windows in a single row in the software’s mixer.
The new add-on uses your Apollo interface’s built-in DSP for low-latency live tracking, then employs native processing when you’re mixing.
If you want to add some API flavour in another DAW, meanwhile, you can check out the new API Preamp plugin ($149). This emulates the API 212L’s preamp circuit, also offering Vision console features such as a Mic/Line switch, dedicated cut filter, and -6dB Line pad.
If you have an Apollo interface, you can take advantage of its Unison technology to get some API-style punch and detail during tracking, or apply the sound to multiple channels when you’re mixing.
Finally on an API tip, UA has updated the API Vision Channel Strip collection ($299), giving this analogue console emulation switchable EQ modules and a modelled output section for additional tone-shaping.
These updates are all enabled by UAD Software v9.14, and this also includes C-Suite C-Vox ($349), a noise and ambience reduction plugin. Designed specifically for vocals, this enables you to reduce ambient room sounds during live tracking, and clean up existing recordings.
You can download the updates on the Universal Audio website.