Universal Audio’s LUNA update turns its DAW into an API analogue console

Universal Audio’s LUNA recording platform has always had a strong ‘analogue’ vibe, so it seems appropriate that the latest update (v1.1.8) sees UA giving users the opportunity to endow it with a full emulation of an API analogue console.

The API Vision Console Emulation ($699) features software versions of API’s L Series preamp, EQs, compressor, gate, filters and summing circuits. It’s designed to give you the sound and feel of a large-format console within the LUNA environment, effectively putting multiple plugin windows in a single row in the software’s mixer.

The new add-on uses your Apollo interface’s built-in DSP for low-latency live tracking, then employs native processing when you’re mixing.

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

If you want to add some API flavour in another DAW, meanwhile, you can check out the new API Preamp plugin ($149). This emulates the API 212L’s preamp circuit, also offering Vision console features such as a Mic/Line switch, dedicated cut filter, and -6dB Line pad.

If you have an Apollo interface, you can take advantage of its Unison technology to get some API-style punch and detail during tracking, or apply the sound to multiple channels when you’re mixing.

Finally on an API tip, UA has updated the API Vision Channel Strip collection ($299), giving this analogue console emulation switchable EQ modules and a modelled output section for additional tone-shaping.

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

These updates are all enabled by UAD Software v9.14, and this also includes C-Suite C-Vox ($349), a noise and ambience reduction plugin. Designed specifically for vocals, this enables you to reduce ambient room sounds during live tracking, and clean up existing recordings.