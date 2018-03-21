Universal Audio adds the Neve Preamp to its UAD plugin roster

Neve’s 1073 mic preamp/EQ is considered an audio engineering classic, and now Universal Audio has emulated both this and the lesser-known 1290 module (which omitted the EQ) for its Neve Preamp plugin.

Available to owners of UAD hardware and UA audio interfaces, this combines the sonic attributes of both units and models the dual-stage ‘Red Knob’ preamp and output amplifier in “obsessive detail”.

If you own a UA audio interface you can track through the Neve Preamp in realtime, and there’s support for UA’s Unison technology.

Find out more on the Universal Audio website. The Neve Preamp costs $149/£115.

Universal Audio Neve Preamp features