United Plugins launches with 3 effects from 3 different developers

United Plugins is a new umbrella company that, at launch, covers three separate developers: JMG Music, FireSonic and SounDevice Digital, with a little bit of MeldaProduction thrown in for good measure. As the brand debuts, each of these developers has put a marker down with a new plugin.

Fire up, there’s FireSonic’s FireCobra, a simple-looking processor that promises to make your audio sound punchier, more powerful and generally ‘better’. Just stick it on every track that you’d like to add intensity to and tweak to taste.

SounDevice Digital’s Royal Compressor, meanwhile, takes a Beatles-era vintage compressor and sticks it in your DAW. Promising pleasant saturation and sensitive compression, it simulates vari-mu circuits and, again, has a simple control set.

Finally, and on a more forward-thinking tip, we’ve got JMG Sound’s Hyperspace, an algorithmic reverb with multiple modes. You can choose from Vintage, Classic, Retro, Modern, Sci-Fi and Cosmic options, and algorithms can be combined to give you endless possibilities.

All three plugins are available now on the United Plugins website, and are being launched at a 40% discount: €77 each rather than €129 each. They all run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you can download a demo of each one.