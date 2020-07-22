Unheard Rolling Stones and Jimmy Page track Scarlet revealed - listen here

The Rolling Stones have shared Scarlet, a previously unreleased track recorded in 1974 featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, and you can hear it for the first time in the video above.

The typically country-tinged blues demo, recorded in October 1974, will feature on September's deluxe reissue of Goats Head Soup, the Stones' often maligned 1973 album, which will ship in various formats, including four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions.

Keith Richards recalls, “We walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay."

“We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, just to get the feel of it but it came out well. With a lineup like that, you know, we better use it.”

Mick Jagger added, “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session.”

The Goats Head Soup reissue will feature a 2020 remaster, and a 15-track live album, Brussels Affair, previously available as part of the band’s 212 “official bootleg” series.