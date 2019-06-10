Unfiltered Audio says that TRIAD is “the world’s most advanced multi-band processor”

If you thought Unfiltered Audio’s BYOME multi-effect plugin was powerful, just wait until you get a load of TRIAD. This enables you to split your audio signal into three bands and then add BYOME effects to each band individually, opening up huge creative possibilities.

The signal is divided into low, mid and high frequencies; even if you don’t want to add the BYOME effects, TRIAD can be used as a flat-sum frequency splitter with adjustable cutoff points. You can also change the frequency splitting into other ‘threefold’ processors - Parallel + Serial, Mid-Side, Left-Right, and more.

There’s also a Permutation engine that rotates the function of each active band. This enables you to take the effect setup you have on one band and hear it on another without destroying the rest of your preset.

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, TRIAD is available now for the introductory price of $149 (regular price $299). Find out more and download a demo on the Unfiltered Audio website.